POSITION VACANT –Cultural Mentor - Far North Coast NSW

ABOUT THE ROLE

Exciting opportunity to provide mentoring and advocacy to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, young people, and their families with CASPA in the Far North Coast on a part-time 4 day per week basis

The Cultural Mentor will support individuals in building healthy cultural concepts, resilience, empowerment, connection to family, community, and culture, while also delivering programs, events, and education to develop a high culturally supportive environment throughout all of CASPA.

We are seeking an individual with extensive experience working with children and young people who have experienced trauma and whose values align with ours:

'Inspiring People to Thrive.'

ABOUT THE ORGANISATION

CASPA Services Ltd is a not-for-profit organisation providing a range of specialised care services to support complex trauma-based needs for children, young people, families, and people living with disabilities. Our programs include Therapeutic Intensive Residential Care, Intensive Family Preservation, Therapeutic Foster Care, Restoration, and other associated care types, we are a registered NDIS provider and operate a social enterprise Maintenance and repairs business. As a growing and diversifying organisation, we have approximately 600+ employees working in communities across NSW, Queensland, and the Northern Territory.

We want to employ people who reflect the diversity of our young people to ensure we can support each individual need and want. We value equal employment opportunity and encourage people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background and people with disability to apply.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

To facilitate the creation of a culturally appropriate and supportive environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people across CASPA programs

To be a Cultural role model to the Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander children and young people whom you work with

Provide cultural guidance and support to Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander children and young people you work with

Provide input into and assist in the development and running of cultural programs and events across Lismore and Coffs Harbour

Work with community and stakeholders to ensure children and young people achieve the goals within their cultural support plan

Develop connections for Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander children and young people with community

To liaise with relevant Aboriginal culturally appropriate organisations and associations within the local community

Practice in a manner that is sensitive to the needs of children and young people and their families, of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent

Develop and maintain effective relationships with other agencies, services. Networks and supports that exist in the community and utilise these to support, inform and create cultural connectedness for children and young people in care

Treat young people with respect, and maintain a high level of confidentiality at all times

To culturally vouch for our young people within community to support them with well-rounded support networks

To support our young people to reconnect with their families in a culturally appropriate way

Meet administration, report writing and compliance responsibilities

Contribute to a proactive and positive team culture.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Evidence of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander decent

Demonstrated understanding of issues faced by children and young people in Out of Home Care (Foster Care and Intensive Therapeutic Care)

Tertiary qualification in Human Services or related discipline or equivalent relevant experience

Extensive knowledge of issues impacting on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities in contemporary society

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively and sensitively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Ability to work within a team environment and able to work independently

Desired - Accreditation and/or experience delivering evidence-based parenting programs to families.

Working with Children and Criminal History Checks are requirements for all child related employment at CASPA.

BENEFITS

Our Cultural Mentors are paid competitively at SCHADS Level 3

CASPA actively supports staff to have a healthy work life balance

Free gym membership to support your wellbeing as well as a fully established team of therapists and clinicians for your personal wellbeing support

Access to internal and external training opportunities and workplace mentoring

Great professional development opportunities for those who want career progression

An Employee Assistance Program, a free and confidential counselling service through Benestar

As a not-for-profit organisation, our employees are able to take advantage of salary packaging to receive up to $15,900 of their salary tax-free, as well as additional meal and entertainment benefits

Growing organisation with great career opportunities.



HOW TO APPLY

Please submit your application via the CASPA Careers page at your earliest convenience as submissions will be assessed as received.

A comprehensive induction and Therapeutic Crisis Intervention training will be provided upon commencement.

To ensure that your application is reviewed, include a current Resume, together with a Cover Letter that outlines your suitability to work with traumatised young people.

For further information please visit CASPA's Careers page at https://caspacareers.connxcareers.com